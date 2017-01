Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx is back on the big screen in the new movie "Sleepless." He plays an undercover police officer who gets caught in a web of gangsters as he tries to find his kidnapped son.

FOX 4's Shawn Edwards chatted with Foxx and Michelle Monaghan about where the film was shot and what it was like to be a part of an action movie.

"Sleepless" opened in theaters Jan. 13.