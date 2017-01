Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- As technology advances some say they are using trail cameras, which are typically used when hunting, to catch thieves.

FOX 4's Rob Collins spoke with archery outfitter Forrest Bolles said to find out the pros and cons of using the cameras for home security.

Bolles said the pros include a lower cost and constant surveillance. The cons, according to Bolles, are that they won't contact authorities for you and a live stream isn't always available.