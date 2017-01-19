Three recipes to get you started on the “Whole-30” challenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the next 30 days, could you give up your guilty pleasures such as wine nights, mac and cheese, or ice cream? The author of "The Whole-30 Cookbook" says you can and that it's easy. She says you can improve or cure dozens of health conditions from migraines, to even depression.
Author Melissa Hartwig visited FOX 4 share more on the health benefits of "The Whole-30" challenge. She also brought a few recipes with her to show how easy it is to get started.
Recipes:
Mushroom, Leek, and Spinach Frittata
Triple-Chile Butternut Squash with Lime Slaw
Want to hear from Melissa, stop by Unity Temple Thursday, Jan. 19 staring at 7 p.m.Seating is general admission on a first come, first served basis.
