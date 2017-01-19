Throwback Thursday: Some of our favorite songs are turning 20 years old in 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In honor of Throwback Thursday, FOX 4 has compiled a list of some of our favorite songs that are turning 20 years old in 2017. Check out the list below. If your favorite hit from 1997 isn’t on the list, share it on our Facebook page.
I Believe I Can Fly – R. Kelly
Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) – Backstreet Boys
Torn – Natalie Imbruglia
My Heart Will Go On – Celine Dion
MMMBop – Hansen
Barbie Girl – Aqua
How Do I Live Without You – Leann Rimes
Kiss Me – Sixpence None the Richer
I’ll Be Missing You – Puff Daddy Feat. Faith Evans
Tearin’ Up My Heart – N’Sync
Unbreak My Heart – Toni Braxton
If You Wanna Be My Lover – Spice Girls
As Long As You Love Me – Backtstreet Boys
