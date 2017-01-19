Throwback Thursday: Some of our favorite songs are turning 20 years old in 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In honor of Throwback Thursday, FOX 4 has compiled a list of some of our favorite songs that are turning 20 years old in 2017. Check out the list below. If your favorite hit from 1997 isn’t on the list, share it on our Facebook page.

I Believe I Can Fly – R. Kelly

Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) – Backstreet Boys

Torn – Natalie Imbruglia

My Heart Will Go On – Celine Dion

MMMBop – Hansen

Barbie Girl – Aqua

How Do I Live Without You – Leann Rimes

Kiss Me – Sixpence None the Richer

I’ll Be Missing You – Puff Daddy Feat. Faith Evans

Tearin’ Up My Heart – N’Sync

Unbreak My Heart – Toni Braxton

If You Wanna Be My Lover – Spice Girls

As Long As You Love Me – Backtstreet Boys