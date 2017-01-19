Vacant Independence building fire causes issues for those living nearby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Firefighters were busy Thursday morning battling a fire at a vacant business building in Independence, Mo.

Firefighters got a call about 6:30 a.m. from people living in the area of 13th and Elm. Callers reported seeing flames coming from the building.

Firefighters have been fighting in a defensive mode, which means from outside the building.They think the building may have been a foundry at one point, and they have questions whether there could be some chemicals inside. They plan to go forward with caution.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The extent of damage is still being evaluated, as well.

As of 8:30 a.m. streets surrounding the burning building have been blocked off.