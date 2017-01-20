Brian Boitano says the Figure Skating Championships are better when watched live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the first time in 32-years the Figure Skating Championships will be in Kansas City.

The pairs program and the short program kicked off the competition Thursday afternoon.

The championships are a prelude to the Winter Olympic Games next February in South Korea. It'll all wrap up on Sunday evening with the Smucker's Skating Spectacular.

FOX 4's Nicole DiAntonio spoke with figure skater Brian Boitano who says the event is one everyone should see in person.

"For people who come to see it for the first time, we get a lot of fans from the first timers," Boitano said. "...There's really something for everyone with the music, the pretty girls, the costumes, the athleticism. It's really great live."