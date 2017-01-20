Carrying signs of contempt, protesters against inauguration of Donald Trump march from Liberty Memorial to City Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Friday afternoon -- the inauguration parade rolled through the on-and-off mist in Washington, D.C.

The Trump and Pence families led the way to their viewing post, with the celebration set to continue into Friday night with three inaugural balls.

But thousands aren't celebrating the occasion, they're protesting around the country, including in Kansas City.

A year's worth of emotion that boiled over with protesters marching throughout downtown Kansas City, making their way to City Hall from the Liberty Memorial. As they marched -- they chanted -- leaving little doubt as to their feelings about our 45th president.

Their fury was hard to disguise as protesters hid their faces -- and carried signs of contempt, having witnessed the inaugural ceremony that made Donald Trump official in his new role as U.S. president.

Independence resident Karen Baum says the past year was hard to take, and she can't support Trump after seeing so many controversies in his campaign

“I’m frustrated with the outcome of the election. For me, it was the divisiveness and the racist undertones and the misogynistic behavior. That's what did it for me,” she said.

The drumbeat of disdain beat as strongly for St. Joseph resident Daniel Ramming -- who says he's concerned about an uncertain future.

“I keep hearing President Trump has won, and we need to get over it. I'm not concerned about his election. I'm concerned about where we're going from here,” he said.

But not every Kansas City viewpoint was condemning of the new president.

Brian Jones was one of a handful of Metropolitan Community College staff members who joined students to watch the inaugural address.

“I think it's about making America great again. Getting jobs back to the United States. Hopefully, our military can defend our freedoms,” he said.

The protest wrapped up at City Hall at about 6 p.m.