Friends of Toni Anderson searching for clues in her disappearance near gas station she was last seen

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friends of missing 20-year-old Toni Anderson gathered in North Kansas City Friday to search for her or any clues that may lead them to her.

FOX 4’s Shannon O’Brien was with Anderson’s friends as they began their search near the QuikTrip on Burlington, where the 20-year-old was last seen Sunday morning.

Police say a North Kansas City Police officer pulled her over for an illegal lane change, and Anderson told the officer she was almost out of gas. Darin Snapp with the Kansas City Police Department says the officer gave her a warning, pointed out the nearby QuikTrip then watched as Anderson proceeded to the gas station.

Anderson hasn’t been seen since leaving that QuikTrip. On Thursday Darin Snapp with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department told FOX 4 that there is no indication of foul play in her disappearance, but her disappearance is very concerning.

Friends of Anderson put together a missing persons poster to try and help find the 20-year-old.

In addition to attending UMKC, Anderson worked at Chrome, an adult entertainment club on 40 Highway. FOX 4 spoke with Toni’s coworkers there. It was a cold and icy on Sunday morning, and as usual the manager and a security guard at Chrome walked Toni to her car after her work shift making sure no one followed her out. The last thing they saw was her car, driving away.

She’s known at Chrome as the sweet girl, filling in when help was needed. Toni Anderson worked at Chrome Entertainment as a sever going by the nickname “Vanity” off and on for three years. They say Toni never drank or partied and was looking forward to starting school at UMKC on Tuesday. Chrome’s manager says he personally walked her out Sunday morning around 4:00. No one at Chrome has heard from her since.

Sources say when Toni left Chrome, she had plans to meet with friends at Shady Lady, a strip club on the eastside of Kansas City. Employees tell FOX 4 that they never saw her and say police searched for any trace of Toni on surveillance footage and came up short-handed.

Timeline of events, according to Kansas City police:

Around 4 a.m. Toni left Chrome

Approximately 4:20 a.m. an officer with the North Kansas City Police Department pulled Toni over

Approximately 4:33 a.m. family bank records show Toni had a declined transaction at the QuikTrip along 9 Highway

4:42 a.m. Toni sent a text to a friend that said, “I just got pulled over again.”

