How to check if the Mo. treasury has money waiting for you

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri state treasurer has been racing to return unclaimed property.

Eric Schmitt became the first treasurer in state history to return $1- million in their first 11 days of office. The previous record for reaching the $1-million mark was 17 days.

There is currently $993-million of unclaimed property in the state.

So, how do you reach into those digital couch cushions and see what you find?

It’s a surprisingly simple process. Simply go to ShowMeMoney.com (which directs you to the Missouri treasurer website), where you can search your name and see the results.