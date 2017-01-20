× Joe’s Weather Blog: Sun coming…for a little while (FRI-1/20)

Good afternoon…guess what…it’s cloudy…guess what…it may change a bit tonight! A clearing line is moving from the south to the north this afternoon. I’ll pint it out in the satellite pictures in the discussion…but at least tonight there should be some breaks in the clouds from KC southwards. The “mild” temperatures will continue and it appears that that will gradually change next week…especially towards WED>FRI+

Forecast:

Tonight: Shockingly…there will be some breaks in the clouds it appears, at least from KC southwards. Temperatures will stay mild with lows in the 40s

Saturday: Variable clouds. We should strip away the low clouds in the morning…but then med clouds will quickly replace the low clouds. Temperatures though will be nice with reading 55-60°. Winds will be pretty light…so overall not a bad day!

Sunday: There may be a brief and light shower early Sunday AM…overall a colder day as chilly air will briefly come back (windy too), thanks to a AM cold front. It may be a day where we flounder around a bit with highs 40-45°…and I wouldn’t be surprised if some don’t make it to 40° (northern MO).

Discussion:

folks are starting to get a bit cranky about the persistent gray weather around these parts…I was listening to the radio today coming to work in the fog…(or maybe I was in the fog) anyway…somebody said it’s been gray since the Chiefs lost…well it’s been pretty gray for over a week and it will marginally get better on Saturday.

The satellite loop shows some “darker” areas to the south…this represents some breaks in the clouds and they’re trying to move northwards.

I’m hopeful that as the sun is going down today…we’ll see it go down. Hopefully tonight we actually get a look at the moon again.

It’s been a weird day with the fog…at times it lifts, then at other times it comes back…mainly an issue on the northside this afternoon…just look at the changes in visibility at KCI in the last hour or so…notice the drop in visibility from 1:25>1:53 PM?

As mentioned earlier though it will get better tomorrow.

Next week will be somewhat interesting as a rather strong surface low cranks up and moves through the Plains area on Tuesday. it appears it will pass towards the NW of the KC area…this means we’ll get into the warm air flowing into the storm from the south.

Here is the GFS map showing the set-up for Tuesday…nice little surface low in SE NE.

We should “dry slot” nicely on Tuesday and have quite a bit of wind. You could make a good argument that temperatures on Tuesday could go ballistic on us (60s). It would require that the warm air stay with us through 4PM at least and should there be a speed up of the chillier air circulating with the storm…then we won’t be that warm…but it does look windy that day.

We will turn colder later Tuesday into Wednesday and then be more seasonable for the rest of the week after that into Saturday at least.

Beyond that there are conflicting signals. Part of this has to do with how the models are handling the future pattern in the central and eastern Pacific. I want to show you 2 models…the GFS (American model) and the EURO (European model). I don’t have a feel at this point which is the more accurate portrayal of what happens near and west of the western US…but it’s important. We’re going up to about 18,000 feet.

1st the GFS model.

The map above is a very cold set-up for the Plains and Lakes and eventually into the Northeast.

The surface temperatures, more or less, reflect this.

Now the EURO model…again same time frame (6AM MON the 30th)

What this does is temper any dramatic cold shot entering the US somewhat…and certainly doesn’t allow it to stick around too long.

When in doubt look at the ensemble runs of the individual models…but those are supportive of their individual runs…so really not a lot of help there.

We’ve seen instances of both so far this winter. In early December, we had a pattern flip, that created the 2 weeks of lasting cold weather in the Plains. We’ve also seen more instances of “flash in the pan” cold that moderates rather quickly. So I’m not sure I have confidence in the longer term forecast. Anybody could say it’s going to get cold…well yeah…it’s February….but is it for a few days…with moderation…or is it prolonged like December? That is the trick.

Our feature photo comes from Cody McDole…who works on billboards…so he’s had his head literally IN the clouds for the last few days

Have a great weekend!

Joe