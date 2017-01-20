KC’s April ballot to feature 3 questions regarding infrastructure improvement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Voters in Kansas City, Mo., will decide how the city will spend millions of dollars on the April ballot.

The city council decided Thursday on three infrastructure improvement options for voters to consider.

No. 1

Question number one asks voters to approve issuing $600-million in bonds to repair streets, bridges, sidewalks and trails. It would also transfer the responsibility from the homeowner to the city to pay for sidewalk repair.

No. 2

Question two asks voters to approve issuing $150-million in bonds to keep flood waters out of homes and businesses.

No. 3

Question three asks voters to approve $50-million in bonds to repair public buildings and make them accessible for people with disabilities. It would also replace the outdated animal shelter in partnership with private funding.

The city council arrived at the above questions after months of contentious discussion, and they waited until the last minute. Thursday was the deadline to adopt language for the April ballot. The sticking points centered around the percentages of money to be spent roads, buildings and especially sidewalks.

"I'm not surprised it came down to sidewalks," 3rd District Council Member Quenton Lucas said. "It's a new obligation for the city. I think it's a new program, an important one in sidewalk assessment. I think we've done some good work."

Council members say sidewalk issues are a top citizen priority, and one of the best long-term investments the city can make.

" We have to do something to address the sidewalks situation in this city if we're going to have a city where everyone can get around," Kansas City Mayor Sly James added. "We can't have sidewalks you can't navigate in a wheelchair or on crutches or kids running down the street, or elderly people walking and tripping and hurting themselves. We have to address that issue."

So how would Kansas City pay for these improvements? The city council says with a property tax increase. Someone with a home at a market value of $140,000 and a car worth $15,000 would pay $8 more in taxes the first year, rising to about $160 a year over the 20-years of the bond program.