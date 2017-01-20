MoDOT crews urge driver caution after worker is hospitalized while patching potholes on 50-Highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A Missouri Department of Transportation worker was injured Wednesday when a driver, allegedly traveling too fast, hit a so-called "buffer truck" in a work zone on Westbound 50-Highway near Chipman Road in Lee's Summit. The driver was ticketed for careless driving and for not having proof of insurance.

The MoDOT crew saw the driver coming in the rear-view mirror.

"They activated panic lights, which is additional flashing lights to our vehicles, hit those flashing lights and it obviously didn't do a lot of good," said Chris Redline, assistant district engineer.

The crew was out at 2 p.m., patching potholes when the driver smashed into the back of the truck at a high rate of speed.

The MoDOT team was working in front of a 'truck mounted attenuator.'

"It actually is a fancy name for a crash cushion, so if people don't pay attention and hit us, it absorbs the impact," said Redline. "It actually smashed two of the compartments and that prevented the accident from being a lot worse than it was, and it was pretty bad to start with," he said.

Redline says the attentuator not only saves the lives of MoDOT workers, but also drivers who probably wouldn't make it.

"When you're in a car, you need to focus on the ask at hand, which is driving your vehicle, don`t worry about your phone, don`t look at your phone, just put it in the glove box," said Redline. "Our employees have families and friends just like everybody else, and we want to get home safely."

The MoDOT worker taken to the hospital was released a short time later and will recover.