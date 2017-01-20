Organizers say they want Women’s March on Washington in KC to bring people together, send message of unity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As thousands of people travel to Washington D.C., for the Women's March on Washington, area women plan to march in Kansas City to send a message to Trump's administration.

More than 2,000 women are registered for the event, which will begin at Washington Square Park Saturday at 1 p.m. and run until 3 p.m. The local march mirrors the national one happening in Washington D.C.

Organizers say they hope to bring people together and send a message of unity and inclusion.

The group of women marching say they hope to protect individual rights and provide resources for the community to get more engaged.

A spokesperson for the group says the march is a call for action throughout the community to bring together different human rights organizations.

Another 100 people from the Kansas City area headed to Washington D.C. to attend the women's march there. A total of 11 buses are scheduled to leave from Missouri with about 600 people on them. Three buses are leaving from Kansas City alone, and even more Missourians are driving passenger vans, carpooling and flying to Washington D.C. That march is scheduled for this Saturday, Jan. 21. There could be more than 1,000 Missourians headed to the nation’s Capital for it.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Women's March on Washington in Kansas City

Saturday, Jan. 21

1 to 3p.m.

Washington Square Park

The event will last about 90 minutes and is free to the public. Organizers do ask that attendees do RSVP.