Overwhelming number of break-ins motivates Hyde Park neighbors to take a stand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A group of people living in the South Hyde Park neighborhood said they are no longer solely relying on police to patrol their neighborhood, and are taking matters into their own hands. Ruth Schmidt, who is helping organize the effort, said the group is looking at several different options which include hiring security, purchasing surveillance cameras or volunteering to patrol the neighborhood themselves.

“When you move into a neighborhood you can’t rely on your neighborhood association or the government, the local government to watch out for you,” she said. “You actually have to take initiative.”

Schmidt said she knocked on 100 of her neighbors doors to get an idea of who would be interested in the effort. She said as of Friday, 80 of her neighbors were on board.

She said the idea is that neighbors will call the police, but not act as the police. Schmidt said she does not want volunteers to conceal carry and she hopes neighbors agree with her.

“The most important thing [is] that we understand our role and we don’t try to take over control that isn’t ours,” she said.

She said she is writing a proposal to ask for funding from her neighborhood association, however, without it she said the effort will continue. Schmidt said the neighbors will resort to crowdfunding to pay for the effort.

Neighbors said there has been an overwhelming amount of break-ins in the area over the past year.

“I’ve been really uncomfortable even sitting in my own living room,” said Karen Sojourner,” who has lived in Hyde Park for 20 years.

Schmidt said the group hopes to get one of the efforts underway before the warmer weather arrives and crime picks up in the area. She is working to get feedback from neighbors about which option they like most.