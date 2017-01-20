× Person dies in custody of Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Detention Center confirms that a person died on Thursday, Jan. 19th while in their custody.

Jackson County does not identify whether the person is a male or female. The person had a warrant out for his/her arrest due to an alleged probation violation and was brought in to the Detention Center by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

In accordance with procedures, Jackson County says the individual was screened by a medical professional upon arrival at the detention facility.

“While the individual was still being held in our intake unit, and before the individual was processed into our facility as an inmate, they were again seen by medical staff. It is at this point that the individual became unresponsive,” said Brenda Hill, public information officer, in a news release.

Hill says paramedics were immediately called and lifesaving measures, including CPR and the use of an AED device, were rendered by medical staff until paramedics arrived. The person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The individual’s identity was not being released pending family notification; nor was information available about the cause of death.