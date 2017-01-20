Popcorn Bag movie reviews: Split, The Founder, 20th Century Women and xXx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Does "Split" have personality? "The Founder," "20th Century Women," "xXx" worth your time? FOX 4's Russ Simmons and Shawn Edwards have the answers in this week's Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

1) SPLIT (PG-13)

Universal

RUSS

Since hitting the big time with “The Sixth Sense,” the work of quirky filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has been a hit-and-miss affair. His new horror entry “Split” is something of a return to form. James McAvoy is excellent as a man suffering from multiple personality disorder who kidnaps and imprisons three teenage girls.

SHAWN

Never has a movie been so flawed but so darn good. Or is it James McAvoy's deliciously over the top performance that saves the movie? Either way "Split" is a sophisticated guilty pleasure that you need to hurry up and see before all of the spoilers are floating around on social media.

RUSS

The plot holes and absurdities in “Split” are hard to dismiss, but the actors make this taut chiller work as well as it does.

SHAWN

I have to admit I am not a fan of M. Night Shamalayan but this film works. And it works well.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) THE FOUNDER (PG-13)

The Weinstein Company

RUSS

Michael Keaton’s dynamic performance is also the driving force in “The Founder,” the true story of the longtime chairman of McDonald’s, Ray Kroc.

SHAWN

Yes, Michael Keaton delivers another stellar performance. Interesting, intriguing and intelligent. "The Founder" is completely compelling and masterfully told.

RUSS

As in “Breaking Bad,” Kroc’s character arc takes a surprising turn, first winning audience support as an underdog and then losing it as he evolves into a backstabbing manipulator. It’s a distressing look at unbridled greed and ambition.

SHAWN

Everything about this movie is fascinating. And the filmmakers dramatically build the tension using character development and good old fashioned storytelling. "The Founder" is a must-see and that Big Mac and fries will never taste the same.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE

Paramount Pictures

RUSS:

"xXx: Return of Xander Cage," the third entry in the action series, is a stunt reel in search of a movie. The filmmakers come up with explosions and chases and sketch out a minimal plot to hold them together. Just plain dumb.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: Did Not Screen

4) 20th CENTURY WOMEN (R)

A24 Films

RUSS

Annette Bening gives a nuanced performance, sure to land her another Oscar nomination, in the comic drama "20th Century Women." It’s a melancholy coming-of-age flick.

SHAWN

The vibe is way too trippy and plot too melancholy. Annette Bening is good but the best performance of the movie belongs to Greta Gerwig.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

5) TRESPASS AGAINST US (R)

Lionsgate/A24

RUSS

A fine cast can’t quite save “Trespass Against Us,” a British gangster flick that is somewhat reminiscent of 70s drive-in fare. Michael Fassbender plays a small time hood who rebels against his dad, played by Brendan Gleeson, the head of a rag-tag band of gypsy-like thieves who live in a rural trailer compound. Even if you can navigate through the array of thick accents, this story and its strange conclusion will probably still be unsatisfying.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

6) MOVIE TRIP AWARDS

Digital Vision Cinema

SHAWN

Voting has begun for the 2nd Annual Movie Trip Awards. Now you can vote for your favorite movies released in 2016 that inspired you to travel. Five categories: 1. Best Contemporary 2. Best Period 3. Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Horror 4. Best International 5. Best Local. Go fox4kc.com to vote. The awards get handed out February 22nd.

