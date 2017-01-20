Sophie’s frosty orange banana sipper is a low-cal sweet treat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An Olathe girl is going to be a big part of the Super Bowl this year. Sophie Schneider was chosen to be this year's NFL Play 60 super kid. In preparation for the big game, Sophie stopped by the FOX 4 Morning Show to share what she'll be doing at the game and more on her healthy lifestyle. She even shared one of her favorite recipes with Abby Eden.

