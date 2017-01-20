St. Louis high school students raise money to help 12-year-old girl abducted while walking to bus stop

ST. LOUIS — Students at Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School raised $500 on the first day of a fund drive to help a 12-year old girl who was abducted on her way to her bus stop earlier in January.

KMOV reports that school president Tamiko Armstead said, “Instead of asking who is going to do something about this awful tragedy, our kids are looking inward. They want to show her that good exists, people still love, and strangers can become family.”

Kameill Taylor disappeared January 11 after leaving her home in the 5300 block of Labadie Avenue to meet a friend and then walked to her bus stop. She was found two days later in a vacant building in the 5300 block of Terry Avenue.

At an assembly Thursday, every student in the school pledged to make a donation, according to Armstead. She also said students are making a long list of items they want to buy for Taylor, including designer clothes, shoes, purses and crafts. Armstead said students are also planning to make a video to encourage Taylor.