The Sundry’s club sandwich

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Sundry in the Crossroads is one of the 182 restaurants participating in Kansas City's annual Restaurant Week from Jan. 13-22.

As part of Restaurant Week local restaurants will be serving up multi-course lunch and dinner menus for $15 and $33. The donations raised during the 2017 event will benefit BoysGrow, Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired and Cultivate Kansas City. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.

In the video above Ryan Wing from Sundry demonstrates how to make the restaurant's club sandwich while Alicia Ellingsworth explains why it's important to buy local.

Club sandwich ingredients

Multigrain Bread (Heartland Mills flour)

Smoked Turkey (Buttonwood Farms)

Bacon (pork from Of The Earth Farm)

Onion Jam

Cucumbers

Provolone

Horseradish Mayo

