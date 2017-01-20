Trump opponents band together to take positive steps towards preserving their values

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Regrouping and re-energizing. That's what opponents of President Trump say they're doing as as immigrants, environmentalists and those who live alternative lifestyles fear they may soon become targets of the new government.

The group started its day at the J.C. Nichols Fountain, urging passers by to "Save the Earth" and telling President Trump to keep his hands off women, minorities and the nuclear button.

These folks say they share a common concern of how the nation might change in the next four years.

"I think it`s so important that the public be a watchdog on Mr. Trump," said Henry Stoever, chair of PeaceWorks. "Because so many things have come up. Conflicts of interest and he kind of wants to do his thing his own way. And he`s never been in government."

As the new president took the oath of office, those who feel threatened by him are meeting to discuss positive steps they can take to preserve the values they hold dear.

Fewer than 100 observed a moment of mourning at the hour the nation's new leaders were sworn into office.

"Why are we surprised?" said Fatima Mohammed of Citizens for Justice in the Middle East. "Most of us in here didn`t really want Hillary to win either. We held our nose if we voted for either of those two candidates."

Nevertheless, issues as diverse as climate change, the minimum wage and universal health care are bringing them together to continue to work for what they call human dignity.

"We want to always make it possible for people to unite and recognize the values that we share and advocate for them together," said the Rev. Kendyl Gibbons of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church.

The president's opponents say they will not stand by idly as rights are rolled back or circumvented, while still being open to learning from those who disagree.