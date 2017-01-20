Turning trash into treasure, nonprofit Scraps KC inspires kids to create crafts serving greater purpose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Inspiring kids through arts and education while preserving the environment – a new Kansas City nonprofit focused on making an impact in our community celebrated its grand opening Friday night.

At Scraps KC, the possibilities are endless. All you need is an imagination and some motivation to create something spectacular out of something that was once considered trash.

“We made a jump rope [out of used markers],” said Brenda Mott, executive director, “so that we can distribute these to inner city schools so that they actually have some play materials they can go outside and play with.”

Mott said all materials that end up in her shop are recycled and donated.

“We have a lot of teachers,” she said, “a lot of artists from the community come in looking for unique items.”

Mott said the items are meant to spark creativity and inspire kids like 8-year-old Merrill Patt to think outside the box.

“There`s nothing broken here,” Merrill said, “because once you break something, you turn it into something new.”

The arts and crafts projects aim to educate, while also serving a bigger purpose.

“We want to bring all sorts of people together, build a community and then learn from each other,” Mott said. “There`s so many things that we can learn – whether it`s educationally, environmentally, creatively – about the way that we live.”

Scraps KC envisions a community focused on helping others. For example, the nonprofit donates supplies to local schools and gives hope to the homeless with warm clothes, fresh meals and volunteer opportunities.

“We certainly want people to realize that there is a human behind every homeless person that is on the streets,” Mott said.

Helping others is something little Merrill takes to heart –often leaving her newly made crafts at the shop as gifts for the homeless.

“For Merrill, I feel like it gives her the opportunity to give back to the community in a way that she thinks is really fun, so she`s totally engaged,” said her mother, Melissa Miller Patt.

To learn more about Scraps KC and how you can get involved, click here.