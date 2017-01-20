Vote for the Cinema Buzz Movie Trip Awards!

movie-trip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —

Do movies make you want to travel to the exotic locations you’ve seen on the big screen? Vote for your favorites for this year’s Cinema Buzz Movie Trip Awards!

NOMINEES: 2016 CINEMA BUZZ MOVIE TRIP AWARDS
VOTE: goo.gl/tkEMZ9

 

BEST CONTEMPORARY MOVIE

  1. Bridget Jones Baby: London
  2. How to be Single: New York
  3. La La Land: Los Angeles
  4. Mechanic Resurrection: Rio
  5. Now You See Me 2: Macau and London

 

BEST PERIOD MOVIE

  1. Fantastic Beasts: London
  2. The Finest Hours: Cape Cod
  3. Hacksaw Ridge: Sydney and New South Wales
  4. Hidden Figures: Atlanta
  5. Queen of Katwe: Uganda

 

BEST FANTASY/SCI-FI/HORROR MOVIE

  1. Assassins Creed: Malta and Spain
  2. Batman v Superman: Detroit and East Lansing
  3. The Forest: Japan
  4. Star Trek Beyond: Dubai, Vancouver and Seoul
  5. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: Maldives, Iceland, Jordan and England

 

BEST LOCAL MOVIE (MOVIE FILMED IN KANSAS CITY)

  1. American Honey
  2. Big Muddy
  3. Big Sonia
  4. Lotawana
  5. Trust Fund

 

INTERNATIONAL MOVIE

  1. The Age of Shadows: South Korea
  2. Julieta: Spain
  3. Neruda: Chile
  4. Sand Storm: Israel
  5. Toni Erdmann: Germany

 

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Netflix

  1. The Crown: Scotland and England
  2. The Get Down: The Bronx and Manhattan
  3. Luke Cage: Harlem
  4. Stranger Days: Atlanta

Movie of the Year – Will be announced at the show on Wednesday, February 22nd at Screenland Tapcade

