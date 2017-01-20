× Vote for the Cinema Buzz Movie Trip Awards!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —

Do movies make you want to travel to the exotic locations you’ve seen on the big screen? Vote for your favorites for this year’s Cinema Buzz Movie Trip Awards!

NOMINEES: 2016 CINEMA BUZZ MOVIE TRIP AWARDS

VOTE: goo.gl/tkEMZ9

BEST CONTEMPORARY MOVIE

Bridget Jones Baby: London How to be Single: New York La La Land: Los Angeles Mechanic Resurrection: Rio Now You See Me 2: Macau and London

BEST PERIOD MOVIE

Fantastic Beasts: London The Finest Hours: Cape Cod Hacksaw Ridge: Sydney and New South Wales Hidden Figures: Atlanta Queen of Katwe: Uganda

BEST FANTASY/SCI-FI/HORROR MOVIE

Assassins Creed: Malta and Spain Batman v Superman: Detroit and East Lansing The Forest: Japan Star Trek Beyond: Dubai, Vancouver and Seoul Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: Maldives, Iceland, Jordan and England

BEST LOCAL MOVIE (MOVIE FILMED IN KANSAS CITY)

American Honey Big Muddy Big Sonia Lotawana Trust Fund

INTERNATIONAL MOVIE

The Age of Shadows: South Korea Julieta: Spain Neruda: Chile Sand Storm: Israel Toni Erdmann: Germany

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Netflix

The Crown: Scotland and England The Get Down: The Bronx and Manhattan Luke Cage: Harlem Stranger Days: Atlanta

Movie of the Year – Will be announced at the show on Wednesday, February 22nd at Screenland Tapcade

