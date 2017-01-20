Vote for the Cinema Buzz Movie Trip Awards!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —
Do movies make you want to travel to the exotic locations you’ve seen on the big screen? Vote for your favorites for this year’s Cinema Buzz Movie Trip Awards!
NOMINEES: 2016 CINEMA BUZZ MOVIE TRIP AWARDS
VOTE: goo.gl/tkEMZ9
BEST CONTEMPORARY MOVIE
- Bridget Jones Baby: London
- How to be Single: New York
- La La Land: Los Angeles
- Mechanic Resurrection: Rio
- Now You See Me 2: Macau and London
BEST PERIOD MOVIE
- Fantastic Beasts: London
- The Finest Hours: Cape Cod
- Hacksaw Ridge: Sydney and New South Wales
- Hidden Figures: Atlanta
- Queen of Katwe: Uganda
BEST FANTASY/SCI-FI/HORROR MOVIE
- Assassins Creed: Malta and Spain
- Batman v Superman: Detroit and East Lansing
- The Forest: Japan
- Star Trek Beyond: Dubai, Vancouver and Seoul
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: Maldives, Iceland, Jordan and England
BEST LOCAL MOVIE (MOVIE FILMED IN KANSAS CITY)
- American Honey
- Big Muddy
- Big Sonia
- Lotawana
- Trust Fund
INTERNATIONAL MOVIE
- The Age of Shadows: South Korea
- Julieta: Spain
- Neruda: Chile
- Sand Storm: Israel
- Toni Erdmann: Germany
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Netflix
- The Crown: Scotland and England
- The Get Down: The Bronx and Manhattan
- Luke Cage: Harlem
- Stranger Days: Atlanta
Movie of the Year – Will be announced at the show on Wednesday, February 22nd at Screenland Tapcade
