Crash at 73rd & Prospect kills two, leaves on in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men were killed and another is hospitalized in critical condition after an early morning crash Saturday.
Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash around 4:45 a.m. on Prospect Avenue north of 73rd Street.
Investigators said a gray Hyundai car had been southbound when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and slid off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Two male victims died at the scene and a third male victim remains in critical condition.
The crash closed a portion of Prospect Avenue until 8:15 a.m.
The victims’ identities have not been released at this time.