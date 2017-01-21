Crash at 73rd & Prospect kills two, leaves on in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men were killed and another is hospitalized in critical condition after an early morning crash Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash around 4:45 a.m. on Prospect Avenue north of 73rd Street.

Investigators said a gray Hyundai car had been southbound when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and slid off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Two male victims died at the scene and a third male victim remains in critical condition.

The crash closed a portion of Prospect Avenue until 8:15 a.m.

The victims’ identities have not been released at this time.