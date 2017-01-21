Family still holding on to hope as 63-year-old woman remains missing after more than a week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Friends, family and the Adhoc Group Against Crime held a prayer vigil Saturday in honor of a women who has been missing for more than week. Police said 63-year-old Inous Revels was last seen Friday, Jan. 13 in the area of 51st and Woodland.

Family said police and search dogs searched the area where she was last seen near her home yesterday. Now, family and friends said they are praying for her safe return home.

“I looked everywhere and I couldn’t find her,” said Gordon Wilson, Revels’ husband who has been with her for 26 years. “I hope I find her.”

Police said Revels has not drove in 20 years and doesn't have a cell phone. Family said she is without her medication. They said she had a stroke two years ago and her health hasn't been the same since.

According to family, somebody thought they might have spotted Revels a few days ago at a gas station. They said it gives them hope she is trying to find her way home.

"We just do a lot of praying, you know, staying together, I mean, comforting one another," said Alonzo Revels, her son. "Just trying to keep open faith alive."

If you know where Revels is police ask you to call the KCPD Missing Person's Unit at (816)-234-5136.