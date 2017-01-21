× Joe’s Weather Blog: Where’s the snow? (SAT-1/21)

Sure seems like I’ve thrown that term around a lot over the last few winters. We just haven’t been getting the snows like we did for the stretch in the late 2000s into 2012 or so. It’s been brutally bad and it’s NOT going to get better for the rest of the month really. Perhaps a few flakes…but nothing noteworthy. Now I realize for MANY out there this is a good thing. You hate the stuff. Maybe it’s because you drive for a living…or whatever. I get it totally. I enjoy at least a few snowstorms every winter. So obviously this has not been a “fun” 3+ years for me.

Forecast:

Tonight: Clouds and maybe a few showers. Temperatures are going to stay above 32° into the wee hours of the morning.

Sunday: There may be a few showers towards the SE of the KC area…but it will be turning more blustery and chillier. Highs only around 40° or so. Winds will be brisk…gusting to 25 MPH+ at times from the N/NW. We should have quite a few low clouds in the area as well.

Monday: Better with highs back into the mid 40s

Discussion:

Well at least the sun came our for a little while today…already though clouds are coming back up from the south and will filter then cut off the sunshine as the afternoon moves along.

Let’s keep an eye on radar…in case some of the area gets some showers…

IF we get anything this will be rain.

The snow aspects of this will not exist once again. Which leaves us with just over 4″ of snow so far this season. No snow is expected for the next few days, at least through the 24th or so.

Which leads me to this…snow totals from the early part of October through 1/24. Notice our ranking…27th

In 2012 we had .2″(!) and in 2013 we had 3.7″. Heck we’re BEHIND the pace of last season so far (4.7″). That takes some doing.

So how did the other seasons end up…did we see below average winter snows (18.8″). Take a look…we’ll go from the top on down.

1933-34: 7.2″

2011-12: 3.9″ (lowest ever)

1988-89: 6.9″

1947-48: 14.2″

1930-31: 14.6″

1979-80: 23.5″

1922-23: 4.5″

1900-01: 30″

1888-89: 7.6″

1950-51: 8.0″

1910-11: 14.1″

1894-95: 13.7″

1982-83: 2.4″

1965-66: 9.7″

1980-81: 10.2″

2001-02: 8.6″

1971-72: 10.4″

1919-20: 13.1″

1903-04: 11″

1907-08: 8.6″

2012-13: 31.8″(!)

1949-50: 5.5″

1916-17: 9.7″

1994-95: 6.9″

1937-38: 16.1″

1889-90: 13.3″

2016-17: ? ? ?

I don’t like the odds…although there is always the end of the winter of 2012-13. Good luck with that though…

Our feature photo comes from Bobbi Jones Burkett in Leavenworth…she said “It was a dark and dreary (and somewhat creepy) night in Leavenworth tonight.”

Joe