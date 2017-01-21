Mayor Sly James discusses bond issues set for April vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mayor Sly James was out talking to Kansas City residents about bond issues that could impact the city's future for years to come.

He's hoping to spread the word about the three bond issues, which together total more than $800 million.

Residents will vote on those issues in April.

On Saturday, James met with members of the Beacon Hill neighborhood. He discussed with them what he thinks the bond needs in order to pass.

"This isn't like sex appeal and glitz. This is basic stuff that you have to do when you have a city that's 318 square miles with 6,300 lane miles of road and 4,800 miles of sidewalk. These are things that we have to do," James said.

If all three pass, Kansas City property owners will pay on average an additional property tax of $8 a year. That will jump up to $160 in the final year.