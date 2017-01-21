Olympic gold medalist Brian Boitano visits kids at University of Kansas Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Olympic gold medalist Brian Boitano was in town as Kansas City hosts the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, and took time to visit some kids at the University of Kansas hospital with a load of toys.

The toys and stuffed animals the kids received are the ones that audience members throw onto the ice after performances.

"These toys especially are making a difference, and they're getting a smile on the kids' faces. They're lighting up a moment which is probably a difficult time for them," Boitano said.

Boitano won a gold medal at the 1988 Olympic Games in Calgary.