Skaters take the ice as Kansas City hosts U.S. Figure Skating Championships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thousands of people are in Kansas City this week for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Sprint Center. Although the city has bid on the event many times, this is the first time since 1985 that its landed here.

There are 500 athletes competing over a 10-day period that continues through the weekend. The economic impact to the city is an estimated $18 million, not to mention the pure awe of watching 2018 Olympic hopefuls compete here before we see them in South Korea in February 2018.

Carey Wickersham spoke with some of the skaters who have won medals so far this week.