Thousands rally in Kansas City in solidarity with Women’s March on Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An estimated 10,000 people gathered in Kansas City on Saturday in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.

They want President Trump to know that his agenda will not go unchallenged.

Organizers of the Kansas City march said the purpose was to honor the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice. They want to send a strong message to the new president that women's rights are human rights.

Organizers extended an invitation to anyone who feels strongly about the future of the country.

People held signs with messages like, "No H8," "Love is Love," and "Women Deserve Respect."

"Oh my goodness! This is beautiful, and I love that it's peaceful!" said protester Sherry Todd. "And all the signs are like this great reading opportunity. I've not read but a couple that I find a little offensive, but mostly it's like, 'yeah, that's right. That's right.' So I love to see America being America, and that's what we're doing here today."

Organizers wanted to note that the rally wasn't anti-Trump, but instead to show support for women and minorities.