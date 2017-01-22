Fans create memorial to Yordano Ventura outside Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the crushing news of the death of Yordano Ventura hits the baseball world, fans across the metro are making their way to Kauffman Stadium to pay their respects the 25-year-old Royals pitcher.

Flags were flown at half mast around the stadium Sunday morning as news broke Ventura had died in a crash in his native Dominican Republic. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Flags outside Kauffman Stadium flown at half-staff in Honor of Ventura pic.twitter.com/JOMyJCXZGY — Nicole DiAntonio (@WDAFndiantonio) January 22, 2017

A makeshift memorial emerged outside the stadium as Royals fans left flowers, notes, and other tributes to the young pitching ace.

Memorial at Kauffman Stadium continues to grow. A spokesman for the Royals says they plan to open the lobby doors for fans to stay warm. pic.twitter.com/IfXM9Hf9ET — Nicole DiAntonio (@WDAFndiantonio) January 22, 2017