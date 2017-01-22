Fans create memorial to Yordano Ventura outside Kauffman Stadium

Posted 11:52 am, January 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:51AM, January 22, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the crushing news of the death of Yordano Ventura hits the baseball world, fans across the metro are making their way to Kauffman Stadium to pay their respects the 25-year-old Royals pitcher.

Flags were flown at half mast around the stadium Sunday morning as news broke Ventura had died in a crash in his native Dominican Republic. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A makeshift memorial emerged outside the stadium as Royals fans left flowers, notes, and other tributes to the young pitching ace.

Fans leave tributes to the late Yordano Ventura outside Kauffman Stadium.