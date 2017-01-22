Mom remembers special day her daughter spent with Yordano Ventura, now both gone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On the field, he was a fierce competitor. A metro mom says she saw a different side of him. She says, Ventura gave her terminally ill daughter an experience that made the last months of her life happy ones.

9-year-old Ameila Meyer died of brain cancer in October. Before that, she did a photo shoot with the Royals pitcher.

“That was one of my biggest fears that her childhood would be taken away from her.”

When Jill Meyer’s daughter Amelia was diagnosed with brain cancer, she fought to surround her 9 year old with happiness, so when Amelia was asked to do a calendar shoot with the Royals her mom jumped at the chance.

“She was so excited.”

The calendar is a yearly tradition, pairing Kansas City athletes with kids battling cancer, showcasing their drive and determination. It was the day before her 9th birthday, when Amelia got to the K and Yordano Ventura walked out.

“When he walked back onto the field...he had this ball he had already signed and written happy birthday. He gave it to her. It was the sweetest moment...just the look on his face. The look on her face.”

Jill now holds that baseball tight. A tangible reminder of a day when her daughter got to be a kid, with Yordano holding her hand and cheering her on.

“The way she was treated and the way he made her feel. It filled my heart with so much happiness,” Meyer said.

Deliece Hofen helps organize the calendar shoots and says Yordano always had a way of making a special connection with the kids, especially a young boy named Tyler who was very ill during a photo shoot last year.

“He just sat down and started rolling back and forth a toy between himself and tyler. Tyler all of the sudden started to smile, then it turned into a giggle. Then you couldn't get tyler off his lap because they were having so much fun together,” Hofen said.

Yordano and Amelia are now featured in this year’s calendar in the month of January. Amelia’s mom loves looking at their photos together. She wonders if he ever really knew, what a difference he made in her daughter’s life.

“It was all about happy moments and he gave her a very memorable one.”

Amelia’s memory is living on through an initiative she was working on, the Amelia Meyer Kindness Project.