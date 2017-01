KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting death at 82nd and Troost on Sunday.

Officer responded to a report of a shooting around midnight. Upon arrival, they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound and showing no signs of life.

The victim was identified later on Sunday as 58-year-old Raymond C. Jones.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.