Police suspect homicide after body found in creek bed near 67th & Lewis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating after a body was found on Saturday in Kansas City. Police have ruled the death a homicide.

Officers responded to a report of a body found in the area of 67th and Lewis around 11 a.m. The victim is believed to be a white male, of unknown age, and the decomposed body was found in a creek bed near a bridge, police said.

The exact cause of death is unknown and the victim has not yet been identified.

Police on Sunday said the case was being investigated as a homicide.