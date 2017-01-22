Royals infielder Christian Colón’s emotional message on the passing of Yordano Ventura

As news broke that Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura had died in a car crash, teammates and other major leaguers offered their thoughts and condolences via social media.

Royals shortstop/2nd baseman Christian Colón took to Twitter to share a long, heartfelt message addressed to Ventura.

“How can I even begin to explain how much I cared about you? You were like a little brother to me. You were a tough one to deal with but with your love and smile you could always make everything ok. We would have long conversations about life, about how much we wanted to be great in all aspects of life. I knew the struggle you had to overcome to get to where you were and I could always see it in your eyes that you wanted more. I knew your secrets and I knew your strengths. I knew anytime you needed a teammate to help you with something, that teammate would be me. I’m so happy to be able to say I knew you. I’m gonna miss you more than you know. I know at times you were tough but I knew u were just misunderstood. Love you bro and you will forever have a special place in my heart.”

Colón joined the Royals in 2014.