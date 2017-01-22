BREAKING: Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura dies in car crash

Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura has died as a result of a car crash in the Dominican Republic. He was 25.

Dominican national police identified Ventura as the victim Sunday morning. Ventura’s agency confirmed his death to MLB.com.

We are devastated by the tragic news that Yordano Ventura, 25, has died in an automobile accident. https://t.co/RXibkDJMHZ pic.twitter.com/S7RszxJF8d — MLB (@MLB) January 22, 2017

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Royals released a statement Sunday morning.

The Kansas City Royals regretfully announce the passing of Yordano Ventura, who perished in a car accident last night in the Dominican Republic. There are no details available at this time regarding the accident that claimed the life of the 25-year old Ventura. “Our prayers right now are with Yordano’s family as we mourn this young man’s passing,” said Dayton Moore, Royals’ Senior VP of Baseball Operations and General Manager. “He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with. We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano.” Ventura spent his entire professional career in the Royals’ organization after signing as a non-drafted free agent in 2008 and debuting for the club on September 17, 2013. He pitched in two World Series (2014, 2015) with Kansas City, helping the franchise win their second World Series championship in 2015. He held a 38-31 career record in 94 games and 93 starts at the Major League level, while he also made nine postseason starts before the age of 25.

Flags outside Kauffman Stadium were lowered and fans began a memorial, leaving flowers, notes, and other tributes outside the gate.

Flags outside Kauffman Stadium flown at half-staff in Honor of Ventura pic.twitter.com/JOMyJCXZGY — Nicole DiAntonio (@WDAFndiantonio) January 22, 2017

Fans place flowers outside of Kauffman Stadium following the loss of Yordano Ventura pic.twitter.com/51IFVvSL1P — Nicole DiAntonio (@WDAFndiantonio) January 22, 2017

Fellow Royals and baseball lovers around the country extended their thoughts and condolences.

ACE I love you my brother. I'm in disbelief and don't know what to say. I love you ACE 🙏🏽 A photo posted by Eric Hosmer (@hosmer305) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:01am PST

I love you Ace. I don't know what to say other then I'm going to miss you a lot. RIP ACE. — Mike Moustakas (@Mooose_8) January 22, 2017

Speachless right now. The world lost a great teammate and competitor today. You will be missed Yordano Ventura. Rest In Peace ACE — Brooks Pounders (@BrooksPounders) January 22, 2017

Gone way to soon. You will forever be my brother. My prayers are with you and your family. May you rest with the Lord now. #ripACE pic.twitter.com/IMa7jJw7dv — Drew Butera (@drewbutera) January 22, 2017

We lost a great one today. Hard to believe he's actually gone. You will be greatly missed, Ace pic.twitter.com/mJJoav3Xgg — Kyle Zimmer (@kylezimmer11) January 22, 2017

Simply tragic news. Thoughts and prayers go out for Yordano's and Marte's families, Royals fans, and the entire baseball community. — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) January 22, 2017

RIP Yordano Ventura. Damn. Just horrible. — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) January 22, 2017

Ventura, born in the Dominican Republic, made his MLB debut on Sept. 17, 2013 against the Indians. He tallied 39 career wins (including playoffs), and had the most innings pitched for the Royals since 2013.