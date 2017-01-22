SLIDESHOW: Royals fans pay tribute to Yordano Ventura

Royals fans flocked to Kauffman Stadium on Sunday after news broke that pitcher Yordano Ventura had died in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic.

Flags were lowered to half mast and fans created a memorial outside the stadium, leaving flowers, notes, banners, photos, and Royals gear with messages of love, sadness, admiration, and heartbreak.

Royals teammates Christian Colon and Danny Duffy arrived at the K to pay their respects and mourn with fans.

Fans released blue and white balloons, and are planning a candlelight vigil outside the stadium from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening.