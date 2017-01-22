Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spaghetti Bake recipe

Makes 6 servings (1 cup per serving)

Ingredients:

1/2 pound uncooked spaghetti pasta

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 1/2 cups shredded cooked chicken

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 15-oz. cans no-salt tomatoes, not drained

Skim parmesan and mozzarella cheese, if desired

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Drain and place in a 9x9-inch baking dish. In a large skillet over medium heat, combine chicken, garlic, oregano, and pepper. Cook in oil until hot, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes. Lower the heat and cook for 10 minutes. Spoon tomato and chicken mixture over the spaghetti in the baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese if desired. Bake for 30 minutes or until hot and bubbling. Serve immediately

Freezing directions: Prepare the casserole as listed above without baking, and then place it in a disposable foil pan and cover, or line a baking dish with heavy duty foil and cover. Place in the freezer marked with the date and instructions written on the outside. If freezing in a dish lined with heavy duty foil, remove frozen casserole from the baking dish, fully wrap with foil before returning to freezer. When ready to use transfer to the refrigerator the night before to thaw (return foil wrapped frozen casserole to the original baking dish to thaw). Then bake at the 350°F for about 40 to 45 minutes or until hot & bubbling.

Nutritional information per serving: Calories 230, Fat 9g (saturated fat 3g), Protein 18g, Carbohydrates 19g, Fiber 3g, Sodium 380mg

Source: Make-Ahead Meals, Sandra Bastin, Extension Food Specialist, University of Kentucky