A Love Fund Ladies' Night Out at Kendra Scott in Leawood

LEAWOOD, Kan. — The FOX 4 Love Fund for Children will receive 20 percent of the proceeds during a fundraiser at Town Center Crossing’s new Kendra Scott location.

The ‘Kendra Gives Back’ event features a Ladies’ Night Out. Enjoy ‘sips, sweets and jewels’ from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The store is at 4533 West 119th Street. ‘Like‘ their Facebook page.