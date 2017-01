LAWRENCE, Kan. — According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s office, the area around the Douglas County courthouse has been blocked off as first responders investigate a suspicious package.

The closures affect the area around Mass and 11th Street.

FOX 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will be adding new information as it becomes available.

The 1000-1200 Blk of Mass and 11th St from Rhode Island to Vermont is now closed to traffic as we investigate a suspicious package 1100 Mass — Douglas Co. Sheriff (@DGSOSheriff) January 23, 2017

Still staying put. Here's another pic of the scene. pic.twitter.com/oLdYX6FkHw — Conrad Swanson (@Conrad_Swanson) January 23, 2017