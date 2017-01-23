At 60 years old, local woman and mom of 6 is one of the world’s fastest triathletes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you need a little motivation, just take notes from a local 60-year-old.

Pam Davenport has placed fifth in her age group among the world's fastest triathletes. She has competed in triathlon, duathlons, and aquathlons - and even two ironman competitions. This year she will compete in tennis at the World Masters Games in New Zealand.

Pam will also be recognized for her achievements in sports and fitness at the Win for KC Women's Sports Awards celebration as the winner of the UMB Senior Sportswoman Award.

In the video above Pam shares more on what she's learned from her experiences and her advice for other female athletes.

The Women's Sports Awards celebration is Wednesday, Feb. 1. It starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Kansas City Convention Center. For more details, click here.

You can also learn more about Pam on her website.