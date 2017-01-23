Community saddened as they learn Lee’s Summit West student was killed in weekend crash

Posted 4:51 pm, January 23, 2017, by , Updated at 04:50PM, January 23, 2017

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Friends and family of a young man killed in a weekend crash are facing the grief of his sudden loss.

Kaeden Hernandez

Kaeden Hernandez was one of two people killed in the crash at 73rd and Prospect Avenue early Saturday.

Hernandez was a student at Lee’s Summit West High School.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday on Prospect Avenue north of 73rd Street.

Investigators said a gray Hyundai car had been southbound when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and slid off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Two male victims died at the scene and a third male victim remains in critical condition.

The crash closed a portion of Prospect Avenue until 8:15 a.m.

The other victims’ identities have not been released at this time.