Community saddened as they learn Lee’s Summit West student was killed in weekend crash

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Friends and family of a young man killed in a weekend crash are facing the grief of his sudden loss.

Kaeden Hernandez was one of two people killed in the crash at 73rd and Prospect Avenue early Saturday.

Hernandez was a student at Lee’s Summit West High School.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday on Prospect Avenue north of 73rd Street.

Investigators said a gray Hyundai car had been southbound when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and slid off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Two male victims died at the scene and a third male victim remains in critical condition.

The crash closed a portion of Prospect Avenue until 8:15 a.m.

The other victims’ identities have not been released at this time.