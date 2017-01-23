× Driver traveling wrong way on I-70 hits school bus, then car, then flees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver headed the wrong way on eastbound Interstate-70 near Truman Road reportedly struck a school bus, but thankfully none of the children was injured. After striking the bus, witnesses ssay the driver then struck another car on the exit ramp. The driver of that car appeared to be slightly injured, with back pain.

The driver of the car headed the wrong way fled on foot but was then taken into custody.

FOX 4 has a crew headed to the crash scene, which is causing substantial backup on I-70 during rush hour.