During time of financial hardship Liberty woman gets helping hand for foundation that helps families of kids with cancer

LIBERTY, Mo. -- A volunteer with a non-profit that helps families of kids with cancer, recently received a helping hand herself.

Tom Clarke says Staci Upham-Tubbs has helped dozens of families of kids with cancer, which is why he nominated her for FOX 4's Pay-It-Forward award.

From food to a place to stay the TNK foundation continues to help those in the community despite recent financial struggles.

"All volunteer nobody makes a nickel at this place," Clarke said. "She had a building, but she was forced out. Now she runs out of her house. Now everybody that goes there as volunteer, and they helped so many people. I mean it's beautiful what they do."

Clarke says because of a recent lack of money, Staci hasn't been able to do everything she aspires to do with the foundation. He told FOX 4 the $300, which comes with the Pay-It-Forward award, will be very helpful for her.

"T&K Children's Foundation was started because all three of my children have been critically ill, and we realized there's a gap in the system," Staci said. "We had wonderful hospitals. We had wonderful places for families to stay if they were from out of town, but there was nothing to take care of the families as a whole unit."

