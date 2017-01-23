Everyone’s ready for the 2017 Royals Fanfest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and their fans are looking forward to seeing each other again for the 2017 Royals FanFest presented by Commerce Bank on Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28 at Kansas City Convention Center’s Bartle Hall.
- Friday, January 27
- 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Exclusive access for Season Ticket Members
- 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Open to all fans
- Saturday, January 28
- 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Exclusive access for Season Ticket Members
- 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open to all fans
Autographs:
The list of Royals players, coaches, Royals alumni, front office executives, and broadcasters that will make appearances on the many Sprint autograph stages at the 2017 Royals FanFest is subject to change.
Autographs will be on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 150 fans for each session.
- Scott Alexander
- Billy Burns
- Drew Butera
- Lorenzo Cain
- Christian Colon
- Hunter Dozier
- Danny Duffy
- Alex Gordon
- Kelvin Herrera
- Eric Hosmer
- Nathan Karns
- Kevin McCarthy
- Whit Merrifield
- Alec Mills
- Mike Moustakas
- Peter O’Brien
- Paulo Orlando
- Salvador Perez
- Matt Strahm
- Chris Young
- Kyle Zimmer
Ticket prices for the timed entry for Royals FanFest are as follows:
Adult Advance-$17
Youth Advance-$11
Two Day Adult-$23
Two Day Youth- $15
* Please note that youth prices are for children ages 6-17. Children five and under will be admitted for free.