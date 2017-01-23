Fan petitions for Royals to honor Yordano Ventura with retiring his jersey number

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One fan is hoping to honor Yordano Ventura by getting the Royals to retire his jersey number.

Jason Iceberg says it's the best way to respect a player gone too soon.

He started his petition on Change.org and so far it's received a couple hundred signatures.

The Royals have retired four numbers in the past -- not as memorials but to recognize accomplishments.

So far, the Royals have not said if they are thinking about retiring number 30.

Ventura's death is the first death of an active player in Royals franchise history.