Independence road rage victims say vandals followed them off of highway, threw metal object that smashed window

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Police are investigating after a woman said she was the victim of a road rage incident on Monday afternoon. Samantha Burke said two men tossed a metal object through her car window, causing it to shatter. She said her 2-year-old son was sitting right next to the window and had pieces glass in his car seat.

“I started freaking out instantly,” said Burke. “My window just busted out, my 2-year-old is in the backseat and his car seat and the window just busted, there’s glass everywhere.”

Burke said two men tried to cut her boyfriend off on the highway so he honked the horn to prevent an accident. She said the two men followed her and her boyfriend into the QuikTrip parking lot near 291 and 24 Highway.

Then, she said when her boyfriend went inside to pay for gas the men drove up to their SUV and threw the metal object through the window.

“We were getting ready to go and they drove around and just boom, it exploded like the whole window was gone,” she told FOX 4.

Trevor Holst, Burke’s boyfriend, said he tried to chase the men down but they almost ran him over.

“I ran after them and they almost hit me with their car,” he said. “It was an instant instinct to chase them because I knew my son was in the backseat and I was afraid he was hurt.”

Thankfully, Burke said her son was not scratched up. She said a witness was able to get the suspect’s license plate information and she handed it over to police.

If you know anything about the incident you can call the Independence Police Department at (816) 325-7300 or the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.