Kansas City man traumatized after vandals write gay slur on his car, hold gun to his head

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A gun, spray paint, and a gay slur -- that's what one Kansas City man said he faced Friday night when two men tried to intimidate him and his husband.

FOX 4's Shannon O'Brien spoke to the couple about what they called "a hate crime in their safe safe."

This couple said they do not know who targeted them, but they said they know why. It's because they are gay.

The attack happened at their southeast Kansas City home. Now living in fear, the victim asked FOX 4 not to show his face, and to refer to him only as Gyo.

"They painted the car with homophobic slurs. It says fags all over the place," Gyo said. "Knowing that I have been targeted for being gay, it is very heartbreaking."

Gyo nervously wrings his hands as he talks about what he calls a terrifying attack Friday night.

"This is it. This is my time to go," Gyo thought as the attack unfolded.

Gyo said he was falling asleep just before midnight when he heard noises outside his house. Home alone, he went to check it out, thinking it was animals.

"I took a step outside to turn the light and next thing that I knew was a gun at my head," he recalled. "It felt super cold against my head."

Gyo was still too traumatized to relive the experience, so his husband, Paul Oldham -- who was at work at the time -- told FOX 4 what happened after Gyo opened the back door.

"And Gyo was in tears, barely able to speak," Paul said.

With the gun to Gyo's head, one of the suspects punched him in the face, Paul said.

"He had the gun to his head and the guy punched him in the face. They told him to look away, look away, so he covered his face and went back like this until he heard them running away and then ran back upstairs," Paul explained.

"It makes me feel insecure like in my own home," Gyo said.

While trying to regain their sense of security, the gay slur spayed across their car is the physical manifestation of Gyo's biggest fear come true.

"One of my biggest fears always has been to be beat up because of homophobia," Gyo said. "That has always been one big struggle."

The couple says the two criminals left behind a spray can and a red solo cup.

Police have those items and are hoping to find evidence that will lead them to the two men responsible for this hate crime.