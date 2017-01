× Man in serious condition following shooting near E. 12th and Colorado

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in serious condition following a shooting in Kansas City, Mo., Monday.

Police were dispatched at 11:39 a.m. to the area of East 12th Street and Colorado Avenue.

Responding officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. That man was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police have not yet released what led up to the shooting.