Plaza library branch closed for the week as workers upgrade checkout technology

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Plaza library branch will close Monday, Jan. 23 and remain closed until Sunday, Jan. 29 as workers upgrade checkout technology.

According to a news release from the library, every single item will be equipped with an ID tag as part of the upgrade.

The new radio tags will make it easier to check items out — and track when they go out without permission.

The Plaza branch is the busiest library in the Kansas City, Mo. system and should re-open next Monday.