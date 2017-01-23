Shawnee Mission students take part in Great Kindness Challenge to promote inclusiveness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The Shawnee Mission School District is taking the kindness challenge this week as part of a national campaign that promotes

inclusiveness and kindness.

The Great Kindness Challenge begins Monday and lasts through the end of the week.

The goal is to encourage everyone in the district to incorporate acts of kindness into their day as well as recognizing someone who is being kind.

Shawnee Mission West already has a positive behavior intervention and support program that recognizes students for being safe, respectful and responsible. They also have a coin recognition system where people hand out coins to someone who is being kind. This week they will also hand out 'kindness matters' buttons.

All through the week students, teachers, and other staff members will carry out acts of kindness as part of the challenge.

The national campaign is being led by U.N.I.T.E.D (Understanding the Necessity of Intentional Training for Empathy and Diversity.)

